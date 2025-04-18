Derek Hill Injury: Lands on IL due to wrist sprain

The Marlins placed Hill on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left wrist sprain, retroactive to Thursday.

Hill started out the season strongly, but he has failed to record a hit in each of his last four games. Part of those struggles may be attributed to his wrist injury, which is severe enough for him to necessitate a trip to the IL. Hill's absence should open the door for Dane Myers and Javier Sanoja to see more playing time in the outfield, though Jesus Sanchez could also shift over from designated hitter to center field to fill in the gap left by Hill. Graham Pauley was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.