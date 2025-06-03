Dustin May News: Posts quality start in no-decision

May allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Monday.

May gave up a homer to Francisco Lindor on his second pitch of the game but sailed pretty smoothly thereafter, allowing just one additional run over his six frames. The right-hander tossed an efficient 88 pitches (58 strikes) but induced just five whiffs, though he did manage a respectable five punchouts. May has recorded a quality start in three of his past five outings and has a 3.77 ERA during that span. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against St. Louis.