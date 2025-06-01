Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Carlson headshot

Dylan Carlson News: Gaining foothold in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 5:05pm

Carlson will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

With injuries mounting in the Baltimore outfield, Carlson has been one of the primary beneficiaries. He'll start an eighth straight game Sunday after going 9-for-25 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base over the previous seven contests. The Orioles are expected to get Colton Cowser (thumb) back from the injured list shortly, but his return could result in fewer opportunities for Heston Kjerstad or Jorge Mateo rather than Carlson.

Dylan Carlson
Baltimore Orioles
