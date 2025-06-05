Dylan Cease News: Falls to 1-5

Cease (1-5) took the loss Thursday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out seven.

All three of the runs charged to Cease came in the third inning. After he allowed two walks and a single to load the bases, Willy Adames drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Cease surrendered a two-run double to Dominic Smith with two outs. The 29-year-old Cease has now gone 11 straight starts without a win. His ERA sits at 4.72 with a 1.31 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB across 13 starts (68.2 innings) this season. He's currently scheduled to face the Dodgers at home in his next outing.