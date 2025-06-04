Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: With team in Atlanta

Rodriguez (shoulder) is with the team in Atlanta and scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

This should be considered the in-between starts throwing session for Rodriguez, who is expected to be activated from the injured list this week for a possible start Friday in Cincinnati. He made a rehab start in the Arizona Complex League last Friday and is ready to return to a rotation that just lost Corbin Burnes (elbow). The left-hander's body of work is 2025 in not inspiring; Rodriguez was placed on the IL with a 7.05 ERA and one quality start among his nine outings.