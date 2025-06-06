Menu
Eduardo Rodriguez News: Activated ahead of start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 8:13am

Rodriguez (shoulder) has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday's game against the Reds.

As expected, Rodriguez will take the mound Friday, marking his first start since May 14 after he dealt with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Rodriguez owns a 7.05 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 44.2 innings this season. Tommy Henry was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
