Eduardo Rodriguez News: Efficient outing in return Friday

Rodriguez gave up two runs on six hits and no walks in five innings before Friday's game against the Reds was suspended at 3-3 in the seventh inning. He struck out three.

Rodriguez worked rather efficiently in his first MLB start since May 14, throwing 48 of his 72 pitches for strikes while not issuing a free pass for only the second time in 2025. While he matched his second-lowest strikeout total of the year, the 32-year-old southpaw tossed at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer for the third time over his 10 outings. Rodriguez has a strong 55:18 K:BB through 49.2 innings, but his 6.70 ERA and 1.65 WHIP leave a lot to be desired. He'll look to improve his ratios his next time out versus the Mariners next week.