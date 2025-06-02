Edwin Diaz News: Blows first save of season

Diaz (3-0) blew a save but earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two batters over one inning.

Diaz came into Monday 13-for-13 in save opportunities on the season, but he wasn't able to hold a 2-1 Mets lead in the ninth inning. The right-hander gave up the tying run on a Shohei Ohtani sacrifice fly after two of the first three batters he faced reached base on singles, though Diaz was able to strike out Teoscar Hernandez with the winning run on second base. The closer then earned the victory as a result of the Mets scoring twice in the 10th inning. The run allowed by Diaz was the first earned run charged to him over his past 14 outings, and he still holds an excellent 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB through 25.1 innings this season.