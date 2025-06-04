Emilio Pagan News: Earns 15th save

Pagan picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Brewers, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan retired the first two batters he faced, but a fielding error extended the game and brought the tying run to the plate. The game would end in thrilling fashion with T.J. Friedl making a catch at the wall to rob Jake Bauers of a home run. Pagan's converted seven straight save chances dating back to May 7 despite posting a 5.79 ERA in May and he's now sixth in baseball with 15 saves.