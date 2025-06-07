Erick Fedde News: Free passes piling up

Fedde didn't factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four hits and four walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He struck out two.

The righty once again had trouble finding the plate consistently, tossing only 52 of 99 pitches for strikes, but Fedde avoided taking any damage despite putting runners in scoring position in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings. It's the fifth time in 13 starts this season that Fedde has issued at least four free passes, leaving him with a shaky 46:33 K:BB through 73.2 innings, but he still sports a respectable 3.54 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Milwaukee.