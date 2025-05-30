Ernie Clement News: Logs four hits Friday

Clement went 4-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Athletics.

Clement came around to score in the second inning on a Myles Straw RBI single before belting a solo home run off Jeffrey Springs in the third. Clement has gone deep in back-to-back games and has logged all three of his home runs this season in May. He has slashed .298/.343/.457 with one steal and 12 RBI in 104 plate appearances since the beginning of May.