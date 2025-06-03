Fernando Tatis News: On base three times in win

Tatis went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Tatis helped keep the line moving as the Padres put together a comeback in the ninth inning. He's still in a bit of a rough patch at the plate, going just 3-for-21 with five walks over his last six games, though he's also logged three steals in that span. Looking back further, he has just one multi-hit effort in his last 21 games, a span in which he's hitting a meager .169 (14-for-83). This extended quiet spell has him at a .265/.340/.478 slash line on the year, and he's added 11 steals, 13 home runs, 28 RBI and 41 runs scored over 58 contests.