Fernando Tatis News: On base three times in win
Tatis went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.
Tatis helped keep the line moving as the Padres put together a comeback in the ninth inning. He's still in a bit of a rough patch at the plate, going just 3-for-21 with five walks over his last six games, though he's also logged three steals in that span. Looking back further, he has just one multi-hit effort in his last 21 games, a span in which he's hitting a meager .169 (14-for-83). This extended quiet spell has him at a .265/.340/.478 slash line on the year, and he's added 11 steals, 13 home runs, 28 RBI and 41 runs scored over 58 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now