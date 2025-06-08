Menu
Forrest Whitley News: DFA'd by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

The Astros designated Whitley for assignment on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was unavailable for most of the first two-plus months of the season due to a pair of knee injuries, and he's been ineffective when available with 10 earned runs allowed across 7.1 innings. Whitley, who was a first-round pick in 2016, could receive some interest on waivers given his prospect pedigree.

