Francisco Lindor Injury: Out of lineup Friday

Lindor (toe) isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the Rockies.

Lindor is dealing with a broken right pinkie toe and isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list. However, he's not feeling well enough to start Friday, so Ronny Mauricio will fill in at shortstop. It's unknown when Lindor will be back in action, as it's entirely up to his pain tolerance. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that he wouldn't be surprised if Lindor returned sometime this weekend.