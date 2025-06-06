Francisco Lindor Injury: Two-run double as pinch hitter

Lindor (toe) went 1-for-1 with a two-run double in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Lindor was held out of the Mets' starting lineup due to a broken right pinkie toe, but he was brought in as a pinch hitter for the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2. He didn't waste time making his presence felt, as he smacked the second pitch of the at-bat to right field to bring home Pete Alonso and Juan Soto before being replaced by Luisangel Acuna to run the bases. Despite the injury, Lindor could be back in the lineup at some point during the weekend series, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.