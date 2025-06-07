Francisco Lindor News: Back in action
Lindor (toe) is leading off and playing shortstop Saturday against the Rockies.
Lindor broke his right pinkie toe during Wednesday's matchup against the Dodgers. He was out of the lineup for two consecutive games as a result but was able to enter Friday's contest as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run double. Lindor is now back in the lineup and in his customary leadoff spot.
