Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Lindor (toe) is leading off and playing shortstop Saturday against the Rockies.

Lindor broke his right pinkie toe during Wednesday's matchup against the Dodgers. He was out of the lineup for two consecutive games as a result but was able to enter Friday's contest as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run double. Lindor is now back in the lineup and in his customary leadoff spot.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now