Francisco Lindor News: Three hits, two steals in return

Lindor (toe) went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Lindor was out of the lineup due to a broken right pinkie toe over the last two days. He came off the bench Friday and resumed a starting role at shortstop Saturday. Considering he swiped two bags in this contest, there should be minimal concern about his injured toe going forward. The shortstop has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-48 (.354) in that span, and he's up to a .289/.360/.498 slash line with 14 home runs, 13 steals, 38 RBI and 42 runs scored over 63 contests this season.