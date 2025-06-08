Freddy Peralta News: Goes six scoreless in no-decision

Peralta didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Padres, allowing just one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

It was an excellent outing from Peralta, who had allowed six runs over 11 innings in his previous two starts coming into Sunday. However, the Brewers failed to provide any run support in an eventual 1-0 defeat. Overall, Peralta is 5-4 this season with a 2.69 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 78:31 K:BB across 14 starts (77 innings). He's currently scheduled to face the Cardinals at home in his next outing.