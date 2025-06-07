Gavin Lux News: Smacks grand slam

Lux went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lux gave the Reds a commanding 10-1 lead in the fourth inning, when he took Kendall Graveman deep to right field for a 351-foot grand slam. It was Lux's second home run of the season and first since April 21 against the Marlins. He is slashing .283/.374/.401 with one steal and 26 RBI across 187 plate appearances this season.