Gavin Lux News: Taking seat Wednesday

Lux is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Left-hander DL Hall is opening the game for the Brewers, so the lefty-hitting Lux will begin the contest on the bench but could be a candidate to enter the contest once Milwaukee turns the ball over to right-handed bulk reliever Quinn Priester. Lux had started in each of the Reds' previous five games, going 4-for-15 with three walks and an RBI.