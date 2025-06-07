George Springer News: Goes yard again Saturday

Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

The 35-year-old played hero by taking Griffin Jax deep in the eighth inning to put the Blue Jays in front 4-3, before the teams traded runs in the ninth. Springer is up to 10 homers on the season, with half of them coming in the last nine games -- a stretch in which he's batting .281 (9-for-32) with nine RBI and 10 runs scored.