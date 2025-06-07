George Springer News: Socks ninth homer

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Twins.

The veteran outfielder took Bailey Ober deep in the sixth inning, a no-doubter to left-center field that traveled 435 feet. Springer has started four straight games since Andres Gimenez returned from the IL, three at DH and one in right field, but his playing time figures to take a slight hit at some point as manager John Schneider also tries to find room for the red-hot Addison Barger and Ernie Clement in a suddenly crowded Blue Jays lineup. Springer's recent power binge should help keep him on the lineup card, however -- over his last eight games, he's batting .276 (8-for-29) with four of his nine homers on the season.