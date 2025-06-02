German Marquez News: Rocky five innings in win

Marquez (2-7) picked up the win after allowing four runs, three of them earned, on nine hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings of work during Monday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

It was a tough first two innings for Marquez, where he allowed all four of his runs, but he settled in after that and didn't allow a run despite traffic in each inning. The 30-year-old has strung together three solid starts in a row now, allowing just six earned runs over 18 innings of work (3.00 ERA). The right-hander is lined up to face the Mets on Sunday for his next start.