Gunnar Henderson News: Racks up three hits, steal in win

Henderson went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Henderson didn't play Friday, getting some rest for the first time since his April 4 season debut after opening the season on the shelf due to an intercostal strain. The shortstop has four multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, going 10-for-29 (.345) with two extra-base hits in that span. For the season, he's at a .266/.326/.441 slash line, eight home runs, 17 RBI, 31 runs scored and seven steals across 56 contests.