Gunnar Henderson News: Smacks eighth homer in win

Henderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Henderson smacked his eighth homer of the season, and he's really begun to settle in following a delayed start to the year due to an intercostal strain. Over his last 30 games, the star shortstop is batting a .279 (34-for-122) with five long balls, five doubles, 11 RBI, and 18 runs scored. Henderson entered Thursday with a top-notch 55.3 percent hard-hit rate, so perhaps he even has some room for improvement in the power department.