Hunter Greene Injury: Back to IL with strained groin

The Reds placed Greene on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain.

Greene was hurt during Tuesday's start against the Brewers. It's the same injury that caused him to miss much of May, although it's not yet clear what the severity is this time around. Greene will be eligible for activation June 19, but the Reds might tread more carefully with him this time. Wade Miley has been signed to take Greene's roster spot and should also absorb his spot in the rotation.