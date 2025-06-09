Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Greene headshot

Hunter Greene Injury: Headed for second opinion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Greene is headed to Los Angeles on Monday for a second opinion on his back and groin injuries, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene initially injured his groin in a May 7 start against Atlanta but missed the minimum 15 days on the IL and made three starts before aggravating the groin issue while also coming down with a back issue June 3 versus Milwaukee. He's already been sent back to the 15-day injured list but appears to be looking at a lengthier recovery this time around. Wade Miley has been signed by Cincinnati and is expected to make his first start with the Reds on Monday against the Guardians.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now