Hunter Strickland News: Receives NRI from Texas
The Rangers signed Strickland to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Strickland had a solid 2024 campaign with the Angels, finishing with a 3.31 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB over 73.1 innings. The 36-year-old has some past history with manager Bruce Bochy, as the two were both with the Giants for the first five years of Strickland's career. He'll compete for a middle relief role but might not have enough time to work his way onto the Opening Day roster.
