AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses. 2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

Starting Pitcher

Brady Basso, Athletics: The 26-year-old southpaw has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard at Triple-A Las Vegas this season, but his 77:22 K:BB in 67.2 innings suggested some upside. Basso has exceeded all expectations since joining the Oakland rotation in September though, reeling off 11.1 scoreless innings over two starts with an 8:2 K:BB. One of those starts came against the White Sox, but it's still likely good enough to keep him in the rotation the rest of the season. That scoreless streak could end in a hurry, though. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Ronel Blanco, Astros: Blanco's probably still rostered, but his shift to the bullpen may have caused the breakout righty to be dropped in shallower formats. He's getting another start this week though, and it comes against the Angels, so if he's available he's worth snatching up – even if it proves to be his last start of the year. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Sean Burke, White Sox: A third-round pick in 2021 (and, as far as I can tell, no relation to the goaltender), Burke reached Triple-A in 2022 but then saw his career stall due to injuries and mechanical issues that sabotaged his command. It was more of the same for the 6-foot-6 right-hander this season at Charlotte, as he fanned 86 batters in 64.1 innings but walked 36 and served up 12 homers. If he ever irons out his delivery, the 24-year-old has the stuff to be a mid-rotation arm, boasting a mid-90s fastball with good movement and a knuckle curve as his standout breaking pitch. He's just a dart throw right now, though. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Joey Cantillo, Guardians: Another young arm who has trouble locating his pitches, Cantillo has been outstanding since re-joining the Cleveland rotation in September, allowing just one run over 12 innings with a 16:1 K:BB. Those two outings came against the White Sox and Rays, but it's still an impressive run. The southpaw will get at least one more start, this one against a tougher foe in the Twins, but his strikeout upside could be worth rolling the dice on. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Cooper Criswell, Red Sox: There are a few guys who line up for useful two-steps next week, and it might be worth jumping on them now if categories like wins and strikeouts are tight for you. Criswell's one of them – his final three outings of the year line up to come at Tampa Bay, at Toronto and then home against the Rays on the final Sunday of the regular season. Over three starts in September, the righty has a 1.88 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 14.1 innings, albeit with just a 9:5 K:BB. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Jacob deGrom, Rangers: While he only lasted 3.2 innings in his season debut Friday, deGrom looked like himself, posting a 4:0 K:BB without allowing a run. The worry here is that he won't get stretched out enough to qualify for a win in either of his remaining two outings, but the opposition is appealing -- home against the K-happy Mariners, and then on the road against the Angels. If you're more focused on ratios and Ks than wins or QS, deGrom could move the needle for you. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Chris Flexen, White Sox: Flexen's on a nice roll to close out the campaign. He's got three quality starts in his last five trips to the mound, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 26.2 innings. The strikeouts especially are surprising, and while a road start in San Diego this week is scary, he gets the Angels at home in the final week. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Emerson Hancock, Mariners: Hancock will finish out the season in the big-league rotation due to Luis Castillo's hamstring strain, which is a huge blow to Seattle's playoff chances. Hancock doesn't get favorable matchups, lining up to face the Yankees and Astros, and he doesn't offer a lot of strikeout upside, but he's there if you need him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Alec Marsh, Royals: In theory, Marsh is set for only one more start before Michael Lorenzen returns and bumps in from the rotation, In practice, I don't know how a Kansas City team fighting for a playoff spot demotes a guy who has a 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 20 innings since getting called back up in late August. Marsh will face the feisty Tigers this week and would get a start against the Nationals next week if he's still in the rotation, and coming off an 11-K performance against the Pirates, he's got upside if you want to roll the dice on him getting that second start. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Davis Martin, White Sox: Another guy getting a third start in before the end of the season, Martin isn't pitching particularly well, but he's got two things going for him. One, he doesn't walk a lot of batters (17:4 K:BB over his last four starts and 19 innings). Two, he faces the Angels twice, with his third outing coming against the Tigers. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Casey Mize, Tigers: Mize has looked like his usual low-upside self since coming off the IL, posting a 5,63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 16 innings over three starts, but he's got three starts left as well, with none of them against scary opponents (at KC, vs. TB, vs. CHW). 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Keider Montero, Tigers: Montero's shutout of the Rockies at sea level Tuesday is going to draw FAAB dollars, but be warned, he pitches in Baltimore this weekend. The right-hander is probably best viewed as a stash for this week so you can get his start against the White Sox next week, but he could be worth a gamble that he'll stay hot against the O's. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Reese Olson, Tigers: The 25-year-old is expected to come off the IL on Monday and fall right into a two-start week, although it's a nervous one – on the road in Kansas City and Baltimore. He also hasn't pitched for Detroit since late July and won't be fully built up. Olson does have a 3.23 ERA and 1.18 WHIP on the year though, so whatever innings he can give you might be useful ones, and his start in the final week figures to come against the White Sox. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Kumar Rocker, Rangers: Rocker only lasted four innings and 74 pitches in his big-league debut Thursday, but a 7:2 K:BB highlights his upside. The righty's keeper value is also a little questionable considering he's only thrown 40.2 innings in 2024 after only 28 in 2023, but the 24-year-old could well put together a first half next year like the one Garrett Crochet delivered this year. Rocker looks like a future ace if he can stay healthy, but he still has to prove he can hold up under a regular workload. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Jonathan Cannon, White Sox (at LAA, at SD)

Reid Detmers, Angels (vs. CHW, at HOU)

Joey Estes, Athletics (at CHC, vs. NYY)

Zebby Matthews, Twins (at CLE, at BOS)

Albert Suarez, Orioles (vs. SF, vs. DET)

Relief Pitcher

Hunter Strickland, Angels: Ben Joyce is on the shelf with a shoulder impingement, like throwing 105 mph is hard on your arm or something. The Angels may not get another save chance the rest of the season, but if they do, Strickland's the most likely candidate to handle it. The veteran righty hasn't allowed an earned run since Aug. 25, posting a 7:1 K:BB in 7.1 innings since then. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Catcher

Victor Caratini, Astros: He continues to see semi-regular playing time while Yanier Diaz moonlights at first base, and Caratini is batting .308 (8-for-26) this month. That's good enough to be rosterable in a lot of two-catcher formats. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Logan Driscoll, Rays: The 26-year-old has quickly moved into a timeshare with the struggling Ben Rortvedt, and while Driscoll isn't exactly raking himself, he did hit his first big-league homer Friday and has struck out only once in his first 21 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

First Base

Niko Kavadas, Angels: Kavadas has found a groove in a strong-side platoon role, batting .333 (9-for-27) this month with two homers, three RBI and four runs. The Angels will keep him away from southpaws, but if he keeps it up he'll be able to contribute to fantasy rosters over the final couple weeks. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Eric Wagaman, Angels: Wagaman's started three straight games at third base for the Halos, largely because somebody has to. The 27-year-old has gone 1-for-11 with a double in those starts, and while his numbers in the desert at Salt Lake look good, his .260/.335/.460 slash line in 94 games this season at Double-A Rocket City are a lot less appealing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Second Base

Nicky Lopez, White Sox: The veteran infielder isn't seeing every-day playing time and doesn't offer much in the way of power or speed, but he's batting .370 (10-for-27) in September and is capable of keeping up his Luis Arraez impression for a couple more weeks. If BA or OBP are your priorities, Lopez could supply a boost. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Wenceel Perez, Tigers: Perez came off the IL on Thursday and has started the last two games, one in each outfield corner. The 24-year-old is risky, but he does have some modest power/speed potential. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Lenyn Sosa, White Sox: Another Chicago hitter having a good month in a no-pressure environment, Sosa is slashing .368/.375/.421 over 40 PAs in September, albeit with a 1:11 BB:K. I've got little faith he can keep it up, but there are worse gambles, I suppose. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Shortstop

Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: With Josh Smith the new starting shortstop in Corey Seager's absence, Duran has moved into Smith's super-utility role, bouncing between DH, third base and left field while playing nearly every day. He's batting a respectable .267 (8-for-30) this month with four doubles, a homer, five runs and five RBI, and his versatility could be very useful over the final couple weeks. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Angel Martinez, Guardians: Martinez takes the place of Tyler Freeman in the big-league roster, and the former was locked in at Triple-A prior to his promotion, slashing .328/.382/.493 over his last 16 games for Columbus. Martinez struggled earlier in the season in his first crack at MLB pitching, but he still offers some power/speed upside if things go better this time around. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Trey Sweeney, Tigers: The 24-year-old is still struggling to make consistent contact, but Sweeney has little competition for playing time at shortstop and has launched three homers with seven RBI in his last 10 games while batting .259. He could close the campaign on a high note. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Outfield

Jasson Dominguez, Yankees: Finally called up Monday, Dominguez has started five of eight games since his promotion, which isn't ideal. Aaron Boone can't quit Alex Verdugo though, and Giancarlo Stanton remains stubbornly healthy, so the Yankees will keep rotating five players through four spots (or really three through two, since Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are fixtures.) Dominguez has gone 2-for-13 in September with a 2:5 BB:K, but he has the talent to catch fire and force Boone's hand at any time. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Manuel Margot, Twins: The veteran outfielder is back off the IL, but so are Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, so it's not clear how much playing time will be available for Margot. There are probably better emergency options available if you need to plug a hole. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Tommy Pham, Royals: Pham's thriving with his new team, slashing .275/.315/.431 through 12 games in September with two doubles, two homers, a steal, six runs and seven RBI. The 36-year-old has a career .846 OPS in the postseason, and with every Royals game right now feeling like a playoff game as they try to secure a wild-card spot or even catch the Guardians in the AL Central, Pham is rising to the occasion. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Designated Hitter

Jonathan Aranda, Rays: Aranda's seen his playing time tick up as the Rays play out the string, bouncing between first base and second base, and he's beginning to find a groove, batting .258 (8-for-31) this month with three doubles, two homers, four RBI and six runs. The 26-year-old is running out of time to establish himself as a key piece for Tampa, but his 2023 performance at Triple-A is still very intriguing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Heston Kjerstad, Orioles: Out since late July, Kjerstad was activated from the IL on Sunday after recovering from a concussion. With Ryan Mountcastle out, there should be playing time available for Kjerstad between first base and DH, but Ryan O'Hearn and Eloy Jimenez are veteran obstacles between the 25-year-old and a regular gig. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics: Activated from the IL on Saturday, Soderstrom had gone 9-for-20 with three homers and a 4:4 BB:K in a brief rehab stint at Triple-A Las Vegas, and the A's will give him another look at their first baseman. His big-league numbers over the last two years have been poor, but his power potential is legit, and his contact rate is on the rise. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7