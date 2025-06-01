Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Kochanowicz headshot

Jack Kochanowicz News: Coughs up four runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Kochanowicz (3-7) yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Kochanowicz delivered two scoreless frames to open the game before coughing up a run in the third inning. The Guardians then scored three in the fourth inning, including a solo shot by Jose Ramirez. Kochanowicz has given up four runs in three straight outings, raising his ERA from 4.71 to 5.34 in the process. He threw just 48 of 84 pitches for strikes Sunday in what was his shortest outing of the year. Kochanowicz is currently slated to face the Mariners at home next weekend.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now