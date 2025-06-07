Jack Kochanowicz News: Struggles early in no-decision

Kochanowicz allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Kochanowicz was working from behind after giving up a three-run home run to Cal Raleigh in the first inning. Kochanowicz was pulled at 75 pitches (50 strikes), and the Angels worked their way ahead after his exit. It's the third time in four starts the right-hander has failed to complete five innings. He's now at a 5.61 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 48:33 K:BB across 67.1 innings this season. The 24-year-old's next start is projected to be on the road in Baltimore.