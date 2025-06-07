Jacob deGrom News: Masterful in sixth win

DeGrom (6-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing two hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings against Washington. He struck out eight.

DeGrom was virtually unhittable against Washington on Saturday. The right-hander's fastball might be down a few ticks from his peak velocity (it's averaging 97.1 mph in 2025), but he's been as dominant as ever, posting a 1.66 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 43.1 innings in his past seven starts. With a 2.12 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 76.1 innings in 13 outings overall in 2025, the 36-year-old is reasserting himself as one of the game's premier pitchers.