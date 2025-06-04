Jake Fraley News: Idle for series finale

Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Left-hander DL Hall is opening the game for the Brewers, so the lefty-hitting Fraley will begin the contest on the bench but could be a candidate to enter the contest once Milwaukee turns the ball over to right-handed bulk reliever Quinn Priester. Since returning from the injured list Friday, Fraley has gone 1-for-11 with a home run and three walks.