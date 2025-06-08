Jared Shuster Injury: Placed on IL

The White Sox placed Shuster on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a blister on his left hand.

Shuster last pitched Wednesday against Detroit, allowing four runs in one inning as an opener. He appears to have picked up a blister in that outing and will now be sidelined for about two weeks. The IL move is retroactive to June 5, so Shuster will be eligible to be activated June 20. In corresponding roster moves, the White Sox signed veteran reliever Tyler Alexander and transferred Fraser Ellard to the 60-day IL.