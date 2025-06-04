Fantasy Baseball
Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster News: Serving as opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Shuster will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shuster will draw an opener assignment for the second time in less than a week, after he tossed a scoreless inning last Friday against Baltimore. The southpaw has maxed out at three innings over his 17 appearances between the White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte this season, so he could be called upon to give Chicago a little more length in his second turn as an opener. The White Sox haven't announced their plans for once Shuster exits the contest, but righty Mike Vasil could be a candidate to work as a bulk reliever.

Jared Shuster
Chicago White Sox
