Jarren Duran News: Picks up three hits in defeat

Duran went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored during Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Duran got back into the hit column after an 0-for-17 stretch with a double in the third inning, one of two that he would hit in the ballgame, the first time he recorded an extra-base hit in five games. The 28-year-old has collected his hits in bunches over the last 11 games, either going hitless or picking up multiple hits in each contest. He is slashing .271/.317/.417 for the season.