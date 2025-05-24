Jason Heyward Injury: Lands on injured list

The Padres placed Heyward on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.

Heyward was left out of the starting lineup for a third consecutive game Saturday, and his oblique injury helps to explain why. He'll now be held out of action until early June upon moving to the IL, creating a pathway to regular playing time in left field for Brandon Lockridge, who will bat ninth Saturday. Luis Campusano was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.