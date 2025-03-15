Jordan Montgomery News: Encouraging session Thursday
Montgomery threw 40 pitches over two simulated innings on the backfields Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery was hammered in his first Cactus League start last Saturday, and for a couple of reasons, including rain forecasted for Thursday evening, the Diamondbacks had him throw a backfield session in the afternoon instead of taking a turn in a game environment. The outing also was a controlled environment, where the left-hander could hit the pitch count and get in an up-and-down. All involved thought it was good session for Montgomery, who is expected throw next in a Cactus League game. He believes there's time to ready for the regular season. That he'd be fifth in line gives him a bit more time. Due to a day off following the first series of the season -- a four-game set against the Cubs -- Arizona will not require a fifth starter until April 5.