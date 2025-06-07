Jose Quintana News: Holds Padres to one run Saturday

Quintana pitched five innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Quintana allowed a fair amount of baserunners, but none of the five hits against him went for extra bases. The southpaw was limited to five frames as he racked up 101 pitches, and he departed in line for the loss before a seventh-inning Milwaukee rally took him off the look. Quintana has completed exactly five frames in each of his two starts since being activated off the IL on June 1, and he's yielded just three runs despite a 7:7 K:BB during that span. He'll look for his first victory since late April the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be at home against St. Louis next week.