Josh Hader News: Notches save Tuesday

Hader struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Hader tossed 12 of 15 pitches for strikes as he cruised to his 16th save of the year. He's perfect in save chances this year and owns an active seven-inning scoreless streak. Hader dropped his ERA to 1.38 with a 39:6 K:BB through 26 frames this season. He's posted a 12:1 K:BB since he last allowed a run May 16.