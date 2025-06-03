Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader News: Notches save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Hader struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Hader tossed 12 of 15 pitches for strikes as he cruised to his 16th save of the year. He's perfect in save chances this year and owns an active seven-inning scoreless streak. Hader dropped his ERA to 1.38 with a 39:6 K:BB through 26 frames this season. He's posted a 12:1 K:BB since he last allowed a run May 16.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now