Josh Harrison News: Brings end to playing career

Harrison announced Saturday via social media that he has retired from professional baseball.

Harrison, 37, had been a free agent since opting out of his minor-league deal with the Reds during spring training in 2024, and after more than a year away from baseball, he's officially decided to call an end to his career. A two-time All-Star, Harrison spent parts of 13 seasons in the majors from 2011 through 2023 with the Pirates, Tigers, Nationals, Athletics, White Sox and Phillies. He retires with a lifetime .270 average to go with 73 home runs, 500 runs, 388 RBI and 91 stolen bases.