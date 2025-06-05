Menu
Josh Smith News: Logs steal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 9:17am

Smith went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Smith was caught stealing on his first attempt of the game, but he found success on his second try. The utility player has upped his speed productivity lately, swiping three bags while going 8-for-28 (.286) over his last seven games. He's at a .266/.333/.397 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored and eight steals on 11 attempts through 54 contests this season. Smith continues to find a place in the lineup without having a set position -- he's seen time at first base, third base, shortstop and designated hitter in the last week alone.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
