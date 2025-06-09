Josiah Gray Injury: Throwing bullpen sessions

Gray (elbow) has recently progressed to throwing bullpen sessions of 30 pitches at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, MLB.com reports.

Gray isn't expected to resume pitching in games until late in the 2025 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure July 24, 2024, but he seems to making good progress in his recovery. He'll likely remain in Florida for at least a few more weeks to conduct his rehab and will eventually move on to facing hitters in live batting practice before he's cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.