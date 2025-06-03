Juan Soto News: Belts homer in loss
Soto went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.
Soto sparked the Mets' comeback effort with his third-inning homer. He has an extra-base hit in five straight games, going 6-for-18 (.333) with three homers, five RBI and two doubles in that span. Prior to Soto's recent turnaround in the power department, he had endured a brutal 16-game stretch in which he had just one extra-base hit, a double, while going 7-for-59 (.119). That slump has done damage to his overall numbers, as he's at a .233/.361/.438 slash line through 60 contests. The outfielder has added 11 homers, seven stolen bases, 30 RBI, 39 runs scored and 12 doubles this season.
