Juan Soto News: Collects three hits

Soto went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over Colorado.

Soto reached base safely four times and crossed home plate in the seventh and ninth innings. This was his 14th multi-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game in the regular season since last September with the Yankees. Soto has reached base safely in nine consecutive games and has gone 9-for-30 (.300) with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over that span.