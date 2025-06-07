Julio Rodriguez Injury: Suffers apparent ankle injury
Rodriguez was helped off the field by athletic trainers after being hit in the ankle by a line drive Saturday against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez attempted to steal third base in the top of the third inning and was struck by a 98.1-mph liner off the bat of Randy Arozarena. Rodriguez will likely undergo medical imaging, which should provide a clearer picture of the severity of the issue.
