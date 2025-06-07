Julio Rodriguez Injury: X-rays clean

X-rays on Rodriguez's ankle came back clean after he exited Saturday's game against the Angels, and he is currently considered day-to-day, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

He suffered a bruise on his ankle and toward the top of his foot when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Randy Arozarena during Saturday's contest, but Rodriguez appears to have avoided a serious injury. The team is hopeful that Rodriguez will avoid a stint on the injured list, but his status will become clearer Sunday.