Julio Rodriguez Injury: X-rays clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 6:44am

X-rays on Rodriguez's ankle came back clean after he exited Saturday's game against the Angels, and he is currently considered day-to-day, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

He suffered a bruise on his ankle and toward the top of his foot when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Randy Arozarena during Saturday's contest, but Rodriguez appears to have avoided a serious injury. The team is hopeful that Rodriguez will avoid a stint on the injured list, but his status will become clearer Sunday.

Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners
