Kenley Jansen News: Cleanly works save

Jansen worked a clean ninth inning, striking out one, to pick up the save during Monday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Jansen's ERA might look a bit unsightly, but one bad outing is propping up the 37-year-old's 4.91 ERA. When there's an opportunity to lock down a game, he has been as reliable as they come, converting a perfect 12-of-12 save chances with 11 strikeouts and only one run allowed in those appearances.