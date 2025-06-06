Kenley Jansen News: Converts 13th save

Jansen struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Jansen has six saves and a win over his last eight appearances, allowing two runs across 8.1 innings in that span. The veteran closer had his share of shaky moments in May, but he remains a perfect 13-for-13 in save chances this season. He's done that despite a 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 20.1 innings. While chances to close have been somewhat limited for a mediocre Angels club, Jansen is getting the job done when his number is called.