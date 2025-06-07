Kenley Jansen News: Gives up homer, secures save

Jansen allowed one run on one hit over one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Mariners.

Jansen gave up a solo home run to Cal Raleigh in the ninth inning, but the Mariners weren't able to make a rally of it. This was Jansen's second save in as many days, which likely means he won't be available for closing duties if a save chance occurs Sunday. The veteran closer is up to 14 saves on the year while adding a 4.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 21.1 innings. He's already given up five homers this season, but the one he allowed Saturday is the first one that's come during a save situation.